Market Analysts see Southern Company [SO] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a low on 12/12/23, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.47. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Southern Company Executive Chairman Tom Fanning to retire Dec. 31.

Chris Womack elected chairman of the board of directors.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Southern Company today announced the retirement of Thomas A. Fanning as the executive chairman of its board of directors, effective Dec. 31. Concurrently, the company also announced the election of Christopher C. Womack, president and CEO, as the new chairman of the Southern Company Board of Directors, effective Dec. 31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4375972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southern Company stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $76.86 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4375972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has SO stock performed recently?

Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.36, while it was recorded at 71.45 for the last single week of trading, and 69.46 for the last 200 days.

Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Southern Company [SO]

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.