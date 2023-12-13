Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corp [QS] gaining to $4.70. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.92 during the day while it closed the day at $6.57. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that QuantumScape Reports Third Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended September 30.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details third-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

QuantumScape Corp stock has also loss -3.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has declined by -5.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.40% and gained 15.87% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $3.22 billion, with 358.50 million shares outstanding and 322.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 5012814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corp [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corp is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corp [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 20.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for QuantumScape Corp [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corp [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corp [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.57 and a Current Ratio set at 24.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corp [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: Institutional Ownership

