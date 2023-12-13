Market Analysts see Medtronic Plc [MDT] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] gained 0.45% or 0.36 points to close at $80.08 with a heavy trading volume of 5021771 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals forge ahead in AI-driven care.

Agreement expands partnership between Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, set to transform endoscopy with cutting-edge AI technology.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This AI-driven partnership will further capitalize on the achievements already realized with the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, offering continued innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers globally. Through this exclusive global partnership, Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remain committed to revolutionizing endoscopy by harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. This strategic alliance reinforces Medtronic’s position in AI-integrated healthcare solutions and represents a significant leap in incorporating AI into endoscopic care.

It opened the trading session at $80.05, the shares rose to $80.22 and dropped to $79.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded -6.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 5021771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $89.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.73, while it was recorded at 79.55 for the last single week of trading, and 81.69 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic Plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Medtronic Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic Plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic Plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $39,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Medtronic Plc [MDT]

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.