Market Analysts see Applovin Corp [APP] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Belka Games Releases New Merge and Tycoon Game Roger That!.

Set sail with 'Roger That!' and embark on a unique new game adventure created by chart-topping mobile game developer Belka Games.

A sum of 3970442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.85M shares. Applovin Corp shares reached a high of $36.75 and dropped to a low of $35.79 until finishing in the latest session at $36.26.

The one-year APP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.37. The average equity rating for APP stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

APP Stock Performance Analysis:

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.77, while it was recorded at 36.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applovin Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applovin Corp [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. Applovin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applovin Corp [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applovin Corp [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Applovin Corp [APP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.