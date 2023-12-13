Linde Plc. [LIN] Is Currently 4.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Linde Plc. [NASDAQ: LIN] closed the trading session at $426.72 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $420.30, while the highest price level was $434.21. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM that Linde Increases Hydrogen Production in Southeast United States.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) announced today it has increased the liquid hydrogen production capacity at its facility in McIntosh, Alabama.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Linde’s McIntosh facility will now produce up to 30 tons per day of liquid hydrogen for the local merchant market. The plant will meet increasing demand for hydrogen from Linde’s existing and new customers in end markets including manufacturing and electronics. It will also supply hydrogen to Linde’s space launch and mobility customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.82 percent and weekly performance of 5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, LIN reached to a volume of 6763645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Linde Plc. [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $430.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Linde Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde Plc. is set at 7.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

LIN stock trade performance evaluation

Linde Plc. [LIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, LIN shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.70 for Linde Plc. [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 391.17, while it was recorded at 407.04 for the last single week of trading, and 374.24 for the last 200 days.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde Plc. [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +29.10. Linde Plc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14.

Linde Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Linde Plc. [LIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde Plc. go to 12.01%.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.