Lilium N.V [LILM] gain 11.40% so far this year. What now?

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] loss -3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.27 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lufthansa Group and Lilium sign Memorandum of Understanding for strategic partnership.

Planned cooperation to jointly shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility in Europe.

Lufthansa Group and Lilium to review infrastructure, airspace, maintenance, flight operations and further requirements.

Lilium N.V represents 369.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $659.08 million with the latest information. LILM stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4554695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.74. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 56.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.79 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8347, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9675 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lilium N.V [LILM]

