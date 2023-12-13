Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] moved down -20.99: Why It’s Important

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, down -20.99%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Establishing AI Automobile Research Institute to Formulate AI Development Strategy.

Mr. Lei Gu has served as senior expert with Ford Motor Company, dean of Chery Automobile Research Institute, chief engineer of BAIC Motor, and dean of Beijing Automotive Research Institute. He is a seasoned expert in automobile research and development and has profound professional knowledge and work experience in the area.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is now -70.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KXIN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.01 and lowest of $0.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.45, which means current price is +77.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 275.47K shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 7410649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -29.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6445, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7980 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.54 and a Gross Margin at +0.78. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.25.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -159.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.51. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$3,137,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

