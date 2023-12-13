JP Morgan lifts Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] price plunged by -8.69 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

A sum of 8577156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $5.675 and dropped to a low of $5.41 until finishing in the latest session at $5.57.

The one-year HMY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.89. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 3.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-13-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.