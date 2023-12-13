Icosavax Inc [ICVX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 97.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Icosavax Inc [NASDAQ: ICVX] price surged by 49.48 percent to reach at $5.19. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 2:05 AM that Icosavax, Inc. Announces Agreement to be Acquired by AstraZeneca.

– Icosavax stockholders to receive $15.00 per share in cash at closing plus non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) of up to $5.00 per share -.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

– Representing a total equity value of up to $1.1 billion including the CVR -.

A sum of 9519608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 320.25K shares. Icosavax Inc shares reached a high of $15.80 and dropped to a low of $15.30 until finishing in the latest session at $15.68.

The one-year ICVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.9. The average equity rating for ICVX stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Icosavax Inc [ICVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

ICVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Icosavax Inc [ICVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.21. With this latest performance, ICVX shares gained by 128.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 312.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.91 for Icosavax Inc [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Icosavax Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ICVX is now -37.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icosavax Inc [ICVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.03. Additionally, ICVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icosavax Inc [ICVX] managed to generate an average of -$1,529,300 per employee.Icosavax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.06 and a Current Ratio set at 18.06.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ICVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.