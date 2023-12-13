Hess Corporation [HES] is -4.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Hess Announces First Production from Payara Development, Offshore Guyana.

Payara is the third of multiple oil developments planned on the Stabroek Block, adding 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day of production capacity.

Production capacity on the block increased to approximately 620,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

Over the last 12 months, HES stock rose by 4.24%. The one-year Hess Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.45. The average equity rating for HES stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.41 billion, with 306.18 million shares outstanding and 277.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, HES stock reached a trading volume of 3424163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $169.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 105.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HES Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.88, while it was recorded at 134.80 for the last single week of trading, and 142.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Corporation Fundamentals:

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

HES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 7.95%.

Hess Corporation [HES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.