H.C. Wainwright lifts IN8bio Inc [INAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IN8bio Inc [NASDAQ: INAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.09%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that IN8bio Announces Positive Clinical Update Demonstrating Continued Durable Complete Remission in 100% of Evaluable Patients in Phase 1 Trial of INB-100 in Leukemia.

Durable complete remission (CR) achieved in 100% of treated patients, including high-risk and relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients and those who had failed multiple prior lines of therapy, including CAR-T.

All trial participants remain alive and relapse free as of last assessment, and six patients have been relapse free for over one year.

Over the last 12 months, INAB stock dropped by -30.72%. The one-year IN8bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.18. The average equity rating for INAB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.30 million, with 24.55 million shares outstanding and 21.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.55K shares, INAB stock reached a trading volume of 18685461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IN8bio Inc [INAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INAB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for IN8bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IN8bio Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

INAB Stock Performance Analysis:

IN8bio Inc [INAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.09. With this latest performance, INAB shares gained by 57.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for IN8bio Inc [INAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9606, while it was recorded at 1.1864 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IN8bio Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for INAB is now -82.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IN8bio Inc [INAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.84. Additionally, INAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IN8bio Inc [INAB] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,962 per employee.IN8bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

IN8bio Inc [INAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

