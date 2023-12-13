For Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MCRB] loss -3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:46 PM that Seres Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preliminary PK/PD and Safety Data for Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic SER-155 at ASH 2023.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that preliminary clinical data from a currently enrolling Phase 1b study of SER-155 study in adult patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting held from December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA. SER-155 is an oral, cultivated live bacterial consortia investigational therapeutic designed to prevent enteric-derived infections and resulting blood stream infections, as well as reduce the incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) by modulating immune responses in the gastrointestinal tract.

Poster Presentation Details:Poster Title: Impact of Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic SER-155 on Pathogen Domination: Initial Results from a Phase 1b Study in Adults Undergoing Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT)Poster number: 2198Presenter: Jonathan Peled, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NYSession: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster ISession Date/Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023: 5:30pm – 7:30pm ESTLocation: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H.

Seres Therapeutics Inc represents 125.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $124.52 million with the latest information. MCRB stock price has been found in the range of $0.9389 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 6302150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3226, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8929 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -138.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.84. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,470.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$580,411 per employee.Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]

