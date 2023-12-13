For Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a high on 12/12/23, posting a 4.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.54. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Addition to Stock Repurchase Program.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share payable on January 12, 2024 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on January 3, 2024. The quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share represents a 3.3% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

Furthermore, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to an additional 27.2 million shares of its common stock in either open market or private transactions, for a total of up to 40.0 million shares available for repurchase. The new share authorization is in addition to the existing authorization, of which approximately 12.8 million shares remained available for repurchase at November 30, 2023. The size and timing of these purchases will depend on price, market and business conditions and other factors. The stock repurchase program is not subject to an expiration date. Shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program are retired.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4092547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $13.13 billion, with 495.94 million shares outstanding and 286.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 4092547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 25.75 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +73.86. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $91,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to -6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.