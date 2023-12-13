For Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Candel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CADL] price surged by 16.29 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Candel Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in Pancreatic Cancer.

“We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in pancreatic cancer,” said Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel. “This milestone follows our first interim data report from the randomized phase 2 clinical trial in patients with borderline resectable PDAC that showed prolonged and sustained survival after experimental treatment with CAN-2409, especially when compared to real-world data on patients receiving radiotherapy treatment. Candel remains on track to release updated overall survival data from the interim analysis of this clinical trial in the second quarter of 2024. We are grateful to the patients, caregivers, investigators and clinical sites that have taken part in this clinical trial.”.

A sum of 28902664 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.56K shares. Candel Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $1.46 and dropped to a low of $1.00 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The one-year CADL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.37. The average equity rating for CADL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADL shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Candel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Candel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 973.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

CADL Stock Performance Analysis:

Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.49. With this latest performance, CADL shares gained by 11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9057, while it was recorded at 0.9137 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2434 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Candel Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27777.60 and a Gross Margin at -689.60. Candel Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15035.20.

Return on Total Capital for CADL is now -51.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.78. Additionally, CADL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] managed to generate an average of -$247,289 per employee.Candel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.37 and a Current Ratio set at 4.37.

Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CADL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CADL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CADL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.