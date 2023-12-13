EQT Corp [EQT] Is Currently -2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] loss -2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $36.01 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced its participation in the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) unveiled at COP28. This landmark charter is dedicated to speeding up climate action and achieving high-scale impact across the oil and gas sectors.

“EQT is proud to join this landmark charter. EQT has been at the forefront of emissions reduction for years. Our aggressive net zero targets, vigorous efforts to reduce methane emissions, commitment to transparency and focus on supporting our peers make us a natural fit,” said Toby Z. Rice, EQT President and CEO. “At EQT, we are guided by the higher purpose of providing energy security to the world while lowering global emissions. Joining the OGDC will help ensure that the energy we produce is done so responsibly. We encourage our peers to join us in these efforts so that we can accelerate global decarbonization and advance the world’s energy transition together.”.

EQT Corp represents 411.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.81 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $35.845 to $36.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6430914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $47.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.42 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.03, while it was recorded at 36.78 for the last single week of trading, and 38.20 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corp [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corp [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corp [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

EQT Corp [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 27.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EQT Corp [EQT]

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.