Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell -33.17% so far this year. What now?

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] traded at a low on 12/12/23, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.50. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM that Envista Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing its efforts to incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its mission to digitize, personalize, and democratize dental care. The full report can be found HERE.

“As we approach the 5th anniversary of Envista’s operations as an independent company, we remain committed to helping dental professionals improve their patients’ lives by digitizing, personalizing, and democratizing oral care. Every day, our products and solutions are accelerating the future of dentistry,” said Amir Aghdaei, CEO of Envista. “As with all endeavors at Envista, our sustainability strategy is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement. I am proud to report that the investments we have made in our sustainability journey thus far have enabled the meaningful and positive outcomes that we are able to share in this year’s report.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5274566 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corp stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $3.86 billion, with 171.40 million shares outstanding and 170.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 5274566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $29.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 17.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.77, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 31.85 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 4.30%.

