Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $103

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.09%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM that Duke Energy, Coastal Conservation Association Florida plant 500 mangroves at state park devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, a popular destination with one of the most pristine stretches of beaches in Naples, is getting a much-needed mangrove makeover to restore portions of its shoreline affected by Hurricane Ian.

Earlier today, more than 25 volunteers from Duke Energy Florida, Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, as well as special help from Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), teamed up to lead the restoration by planting 500 red and black mangroves across a 4,400-square-foot portion of the park.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock dropped by -5.00%. The one-year Duke Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.66. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.47 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 3926887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $97.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.64, while it was recorded at 94.70 for the last single week of trading, and 92.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.20%.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.