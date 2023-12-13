Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] is -38.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comstock Resources, Inc. [NYSE: CRK] loss -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $8.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Comstock Resources, Inc. represents 277.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. CRK stock price has been found in the range of $8.29 to $8.52.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 4222693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources, Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CRK stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.76 for Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.88 and a Gross Margin at +63.96. Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.33.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 54.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.47. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of $4,658,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Comstock Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources, Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comstock Resources, Inc. [CRK]

The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.