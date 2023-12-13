Citigroup slashes price target on Mattel, Inc. [MAT] – find out why.

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mattel to Participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/ under ‘Events and Presentations.’ To listen to the webcast, log onto the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

A sum of 6397746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.14M shares. Mattel, Inc. shares reached a high of $18.70 and dropped to a low of $18.19 until finishing in the latest session at $18.59.

The one-year MAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.73. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel, Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.