BofA Securities lifts Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kura Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: KURA] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.13 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Kura Oncology’s Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib Selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Pediatric Acute Leukemia (PedAL) Master Clinical Trial.

“We are honored to be designated for the PedAL initiative, marking Kura’s continued development of ziftomenib for the treatment of acute leukemias,” said Mollie Leoni, M.D., Executive Vice President, Clinical Development. “Kura remains committed to developing new treatment options across the continuum of care, including for pediatric patients with acute leukemias where poor outcomes and significant unmet medical need remain. We are proud to collaborate with an exceptional organization such as LLS, which recognizes the importance of expanding patient populations beyond adults to provide effective therapies to infants and children with blood cancers.”.

Kura Oncology Inc stock is now -10.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KURA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.49 and lowest of $10.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.06, which means current price is +50.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 811.50K shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 3449891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $28.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09.

How has KURA stock performed recently?

Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 30.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -29.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.34. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,021,353 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.71 and a Current Ratio set at 16.71.

Earnings analysis for Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc go to 19.93%.

Insider trade positions for Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]

