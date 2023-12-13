Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] moved up 6.14: Why It’s Important

Beyond Meat Inc [NASDAQ: BYND] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.81 during the day while it closed the day at $10.55. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Beyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Beyond Meat Inc stock has also gained 19.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BYND stock has inclined by 2.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.32% and lost -14.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $680.90 million, with 63.77 million shares outstanding and 60.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 9415018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.21. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 52.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 5.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of