Alight Inc. [ALIT] Stock trading around $7.99 per share: What’s Next?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alight Names Siobhan Nolan Mangini to Board of Directors.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that it has named Siobhan Nolan Mangini to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.

Ms. Nolan Mangini brings over two decades of healthcare experience to Alight, most recently serving as President and CFO of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for immuno-oncology, cardiometabolic diseases and ophthalmology. Prior to her role at NGM, she served as President and CFO of healthcare navigation company Castlight Health, Inc. and contributed significantly to healthcare initiatives at Bain & Company and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Over the last 12 months, ALIT stock dropped by -6.88%. The one-year Alight Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.42. The average equity rating for ALIT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ALIT stock reached a trading volume of 3763015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ALIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alight Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ALIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.50%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.