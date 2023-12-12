ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Revenue clocked in at $1.22 billion, down -46.36% YTD: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price surged by 3.26 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ZoomInfo Ranked No. 8 on 2023 Fortune Future 50.

Company Recognized for Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, is ranked No. 8 on the Fortune Future 50 for 2023, an exclusive list that recognizes the long-term revenue growth prospects of more than 1,700 of the world’s largest public companies.

A sum of 7074247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.80M shares. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $16.18 and dropped to a low of $15.47 until finishing in the latest session at $16.15.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.43. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 28.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.01, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 8.71%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.