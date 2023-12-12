X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] is -38.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] closed the trading session at $0.61 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.59, while the highest price level was $0.70. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Additional Data from Mavorixafor Phase 2 Trial in Chronic Neutropenia at ASH 2023.

Initial data continue to support advancement of mavorixafor into pivotal, global Phase 3 trial in certain chronic neutropenic disorders; company on track to initiate in 1H 2024.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

X4 expects to present additional CN Phase 2 clinical trial data in 1H 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.96 percent and weekly performance of -26.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, XFOR reached to a volume of 16472681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.25. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8271, while it was recorded at 0.8280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3082 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XFOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XFOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.