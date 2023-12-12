why RTX Corp [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.16

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $82.29 during the day while it closed the day at $81.89. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM that RTX interceptor successfully defeats ballistic missile target.

Test showcases the U.S.’s strategic missile defense capabilities.

An Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, developed by Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully destroyed an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile during a recent test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System. The test was conducted today in the Pacific region by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Northern Command.

RTX Corp stock has also loss -1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has inclined by 8.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.63% and lost -18.86% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $117.75 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.96M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 5896772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $88.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

RTX Corp [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.25, while it was recorded at 82.02 for the last single week of trading, and 89.08 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corp [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corp [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. RTX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTX Corp [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTX Corp [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RTX Corp [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 11.17%.

RTX Corp [RTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.