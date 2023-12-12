why Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

Poseida Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PSTX] slipped around -0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.85 at the close of the session, down -9.81%. The company report on December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Poseida Therapeutics Presents Positive Early Results from its Phase 1 Trial of Allogeneic CAR-T P-BCMA-ALLO1 in Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

82% ORR and deep clinical responses from off-the-shelf, allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR-T in heavily pretreated patients receiving adequate lymphodepletion.

100% ORR in these patients who were not previously treated with a BCMA-targeted bispecific T cell-engaging antibody.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc stock is now -46.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSTX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $2.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.82, which means current price is +85.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 493.03K shares, PSTX reached a trading volume of 18495215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTX shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poseida Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has PSTX stock performed recently?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, PSTX shares gained by 29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.40 and a Gross Margin at +96.04. Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.05.

Return on Total Capital for PSTX is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.31. Additionally, PSTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX] managed to generate an average of -$203,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Poseida Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Earnings analysis for Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Poseida Therapeutics Inc [PSTX]

