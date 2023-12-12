why Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.61

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 3.32 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Additionally, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference and the Scotiabank Mining Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

A sum of 7565725 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.51M shares. Coeur Mining Inc shares reached a high of $3.11 and dropped to a low of $2.81 until finishing in the latest session at $3.11.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.85. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $3.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 42.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.