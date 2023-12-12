Wall Street Analyst Resumed Visa Inc [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $256.52 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Visa and Oxfam America to Explore Expanding Anticipatory Action Program to Bring Pre-Disaster Financial Support to the Philippines, Kenya, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

At COP28, the organizations announced intent to scale the B-READY Project to provide preventative humanitarian assistance in four high-risk locations.

During the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, and Oxfam America, a part of the global Oxfam organization fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice, announced intent to collaborate to scale Oxfam’s Building Resilient, Adaptive and Disaster-Ready Communities (B-READY) project to deliver real-time streamlined money movement and relief payments to individuals and businesses in the Philippines, Kenya, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

Visa Inc represents 1.59 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $515.15 billion with the latest information. V stock price has been found in the range of $255.00 to $257.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6474956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $278.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 26.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.14, while it was recorded at 255.40 for the last single week of trading, and 235.01 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.00. Visa Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.03.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 37.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.17. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc [V] managed to generate an average of $589,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Visa Inc [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.