Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cogent Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: COGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -53.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -50.91%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Cogent Biosciences Announces Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 APEX Trial Evaluating Bezuclastinib in Patients with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM).

56% ORR in TKI-naïve patients, including 86% ORR by PPR criteria and 100% ORR in APEX patients treated at 100 mg BID with exposures consistent with go-forward dose.

Nearly all patients achieved at least 50% improvement in key biomarkers of disease burden: serum tryptase reduction (94%), KIT D816V VAF reduction (93%), and bone marrow mast cell burden (97%).

Over the last 12 months, COGT stock dropped by -63.85%. The one-year Cogent Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.93. The average equity rating for COGT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $349.65 million, with 69.89 million shares outstanding and 69.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 960.26K shares, COGT stock reached a trading volume of 20961856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COGT shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

COGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.91. With this latest performance, COGT shares dropped by -43.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.31 for Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cogent Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for COGT is now -60.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, COGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] managed to generate an average of -$1,016,239 per employee.Cogent Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.24.

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.