Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] Revenue clocked in at $279.57 million, down -91.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Troika Media Group Inc [NASDAQ: TRKA] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.22, while the highest price level was $0.33. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM that Troika Media Group Inc. Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delisting.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition group, today announced that on December 7, 2023, TMG received a determination letter (“Determination Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying TMG that Nasdaq has determined that, in accordance with its authority under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1, TMG’s securities will be suspended from trading at the opening of business on December 18, 2023 and delisted from Nasdaq. Nasdaq based its determination upon concerns related to (i) TMG’s announcement that TMG had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code and the associated public interest concerns raised by such filing, (ii) the residual equity interest of the existing listed securities holders, and (iii) TMG’s ability to sustain compliance with all requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq. Nasdaq also noted that, since TMG has failed to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, such failure serves as an additional and separate basis for delisting.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The Determination Letter also advises TMG of its right to request an appeal of the determination. However, TMG currently does not intend to file an appeal of the determination. Accordingly, TMG expects that its securities will be suspended from trading at the opening of business on December 18, 2023 and delisted from Nasdaq after the completion of Nasdaq’s filing of Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.72 percent and weekly performance of -83.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -90.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -83.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -79.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 872.40K shares, TRKA reached to a volume of 6621897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

TRKA stock trade performance evaluation

Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -83.45. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -83.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1243, while it was recorded at 0.8687 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1846 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRKA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRKA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.