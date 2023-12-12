Toast Inc [TOST] Revenue clocked in at $3.60 billion, down -13.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 1.89 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Full-Service Restaurants: The Busiest Hours, Reservation Insights, and Popular Proteins by State.

The Q3 2023 Restaurant Trends report dives into full-service restaurants, guest reservation booking and dining behavior from Toast Tables, protein trends by state, and some good news regarding tipping.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced its Q3 2023 Restaurant Trends Report, providing insight into the overall state of the U.S. restaurant industry through an analysis of aggregated data from selected cohorts of restaurants and in select U.S. metropolitan areas on the Toast platform, which serves approximately 99,000 restaurant locations as of September 30, 2023.

A sum of 8212602 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.50M shares. Toast Inc shares reached a high of $15.71 and dropped to a low of $15.1407 until finishing in the latest session at $15.64.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.72. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 495.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

TOST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -5.78%.

Toast Inc [TOST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.