Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] is -54.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.07 during the day while it closed the day at $0.72. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Terran Orbital Named 2023 Winner in the BIG Award for Business.

Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named Small Business of the Year. The organization’s annual program was advertised as the “Small Business of the Year” program and rewards companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries.

Terran Orbital Corp stock has also loss -22.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLAP stock has declined by -49.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.67% and lost -54.13% year-on date.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $140.93 million, with 142.50 million shares outstanding and 139.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 14348088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.72. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7938, while it was recorded at 0.9080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3571 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.