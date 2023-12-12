Sabre Corp [SABR] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3.50

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 4.90% or 0.19 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 8483521 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LOT Polish Airlines’ NDC content now available in Sabre’s GDS.

LOT Polish Airlines to distribute NDC offers through Sabre’s APIs and point-of-sale tools.

LOT Polish Airlines and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that the carrier’s NDC offers are now available to travel agents worldwide through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS). With NDC, agents will have the opportunity to present the most competitive offer, personalized to the passenger’s expectations. NDC offers are bookable through the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, agency booking solution, Sabre Red 360, and Sabre’s online booking tool, GetThere.

It opened the trading session at $3.83, the shares rose to $4.09 and dropped to $3.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded 13.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 8483521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 24.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corp [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corp [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.