Redburn Atlantic lifts Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] surged by $7.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $155.66 during the day while it closed the day at $155.14. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In fiscal 2023, Applied distributed $3.16 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $12.7 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 4.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 7.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.81% and gained 59.31% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $129.78 billion, with 844.00 million shares outstanding and 833.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 6940953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.23, while it was recorded at 148.42 for the last single week of trading, and 134.65 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.86 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 38.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.01. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.16%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.