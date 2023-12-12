Realty Income Corp. [O] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.05%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Realty Income Prices £750 Million Dual-Tranche Offering of Sterling-Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of £300 million of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2031 (the “2031 notes”), and £450 million of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2039 (the “2039 notes”). The public offering price for the 2031 notes was 99.298% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 5.862%, and the public offering price for the 2039 notes was 99.250% of the principal amount for an effective annual yield to maturity of 6.075%. Combined, the notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 12.8 years, a weighted average annual yield to maturity of 5.990%, and a weighted average coupon rate of 5.900%.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment or repurchase of Realty Income’s indebtedness (including borrowings under Realty Income’s $4.25 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility), foreign currency swaps or other hedging instruments, the development and acquisition of additional properties and other acquisition or business combination transactions, and the expansion and improvement of certain properties in Realty Income’s portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, O stock dropped by -15.10%. The one-year Realty Income Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.85. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.37 billion, with 723.92 million shares outstanding and 723.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 6459516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 14.31.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corp. [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.30, while it was recorded at 54.51 for the last single week of trading, and 57.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corp. [O] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.