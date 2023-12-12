Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] moved up 2.35: Why It’s Important

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] price surged by 2.35 percent to reach at $3.13. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Leading University in Vigo, Spain Collaborates With Qualcomm To Offer Its Students 5G Training & Certification.

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo to provide 5G training courses. Students will have access to the courses and will have the opportunity to receive certification for their training through the Qualcomm Academy program.

A sum of 11003965 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.19M shares. Qualcomm, Inc. shares reached a high of $136.60 and dropped to a low of $134.07 until finishing in the latest session at $136.10.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.42. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $139.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.26 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.99, while it was recorded at 132.54 for the last single week of trading, and 117.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualcomm, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.70. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.45. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $146,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.