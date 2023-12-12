Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA] Is Currently 47.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [NASDAQ: KTTA] closed the trading session at $0.44 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.395, while the highest price level was $0.87. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Positive In Vivo Preclinical Efficacy Data for PAS-004 from NRAS Mutation Cancer Xenograft Models.

— Preclinical data continues to demonstrate PAS-004’s potentially superior properties as compared to FDA approved MEK inhibitors –.

— Once daily dose of PAS-004 delivers anti-tumor efficacy in in vivo NRAS mutation cancer models –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.06 percent and weekly performance of 42.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.27K shares, KTTA reached to a volume of 99122642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTTA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

KTTA stock trade performance evaluation

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.71. With this latest performance, KTTA shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3701, while it was recorded at 0.3321 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4462 for the last 200 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3045.12 and a Gross Margin at +76.74. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2864.29.

Return on Total Capital for KTTA is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.18. Additionally, KTTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA] managed to generate an average of -$929,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.16 and a Current Ratio set at 10.16.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp [KTTA]: Institutional Ownership

