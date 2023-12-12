Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently -0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 12/11/23, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.57. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Novavax’s Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Now Authorized in Canada.

Novavax’s updated protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada for individuals aged 12 and older in the coming days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

– Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that Health Canada has granted expanded authorization for Nuvaxovid™ XBB.1.5 Vaccine (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted) (NVX-CoV2601) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals aged 12 and older. The Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended XBB COVID-19 vaccines that target more recent, immune-evasive variants of the virus.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6940305 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax, Inc. stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.59%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $661.07 million, with 118.79 million shares outstanding and 110.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6940305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Insider trade positions for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.