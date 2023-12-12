Newmont Corp [NEM] stock Initiated by Macquarie analyst, price target now $45

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 7:51 PM that Newmont Announces Successful Early Tender Results for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with the previously announced offers to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and, collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes (the “Existing Newcrest Notes”) issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont (“Newcrest Finance” and, together with Newmont, the “Issuers”), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the “New Newmont Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes (the “Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments”), that the Issuers have received tenders with respect to the aggregate principal amounts of Existing Newcrest Notes set forth below, which constitute the requisite consents needed to adopt the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments with respect to each of the three outstanding series of the Existing Newcrest Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations. Newcrest Finance intends to enter into supplemental indentures with the trustee for the Existing Newcrest Notes to implement the Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments on or prior to the settlement date of the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations.

As of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 8, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amounts of each series of the Existing Newcrest Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly delivered and not validly revoked):.

A sum of 10509111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.84M shares. Newmont Corp shares reached a high of $39.01 and dropped to a low of $38.32 until finishing in the latest session at $38.87.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.54. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 58.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.95, while it was recorded at 39.45 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corp [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corp [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Newmont Corp [NEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.