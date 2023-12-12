Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] – find out why.

Devon Energy Corp. [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $44.41 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.055, while the highest price level was $44.61. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Provides Preliminary 2024 Outlook.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 8086014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $57.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 43.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.26 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp. go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.