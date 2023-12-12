Market cap of Snowflake Inc [SNOW] reaches 63.55B – now what?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] jumped around 2.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $192.99 at the close of the session, up 1.22%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Snowflake Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization on AWS GovCloud US-West and US-East.

FedRAMP High Authorization solidifies Snowflake’s status as a trusted data platform used by the United States government to securely guard its most critical data.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, has received FedRAMP® High Authorization on the AWS GovCloud (US-West and US-East Regions).

Snowflake Inc stock is now 34.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $196.66 and lowest of $187.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 193.94, which means current price is +61.81% above from all time high which was touched on 12/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 7338670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $217.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 92.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.80 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.60, while it was recorded at 188.32 for the last single week of trading, and 159.68 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.