Market cap of Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] reaches 4.27M – now what?

Near Intelligence Inc [NASDAQ: NIR] traded at a low on 12/11/23, posting a -45.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM that Near Intelligence Files for Chapter 11 Protection and Enters into Agreement to Sell its Business.

Receives up to $16 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing from its secured lenders.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a privacy-led data intelligence company, today announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Debtors”) have voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (“Bankruptcy Court”) and will seek to sell their assets through a court supervised sales process. The Company has also entered into a DIP financing agreement with its existing secured lenders, affiliates of Blue Torch Finance LLC (“Blue Torch”), to provide up to $16 million of operating capital. In addition, the Company intends to file a motion on or shortly after the petition date seeking, among other things, approval of sale procedures with respect to the sale of substantially all of its assets that provides for the Company’s existing secured lenders to serve as a “stalking horse” bidder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14381767 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Near Intelligence Inc stands at 17.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.08%.

The market cap for NIR stock reached $4.27 million, with 51.75 million shares outstanding and 15.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, NIR reached a trading volume of 14381767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Near Intelligence Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has NIR stock performed recently?

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.13. With this latest performance, NIR shares dropped by -70.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1788, while it was recorded at 0.1589 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1802 for the last 200 days.

Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NIR is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.61. Additionally, NIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Near Intelligence Inc [NIR] managed to generate an average of $1,258,142 per employee.Near Intelligence Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Near Intelligence Inc [NIR]

The top three institutional holders of NIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.