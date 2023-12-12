Market cap of Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY] reaches 6.46M – now what?

Innovative Eyewear Inc [NASDAQ: LUCY] gained 11.11% or 0.05 points to close at $0.50 with a heavy trading volume of 7442362 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Nautica Smart Eyewear Under Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement with Authentic Brands Group.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear, is pleased to announce through an agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the launch of the Nautica Smart Eyewear collection.

“Smart eyewear was once firmly in the remit of early adopters and tech enthusiasts alone. We are changing that forever by producing smart eyewear that is not only a functional Bluetooth accessory, but a fun and trendy fashion statement,” said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. “Combining our technology with the popular and storied Nautica brand is sure to delight consumers worldwide, and further advance our mission to make the future of eyewear smart. We look forward to launching the line via our optical store partners in January, as well as on Nautica.com soon after.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.5454, the shares rose to $0.62 and dropped to $0.4805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUCY points out that the company has recorded -75.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.44K shares, LUCY reached to a volume of 7442362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUCY shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUCY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Eyewear Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for LUCY stock

Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, LUCY shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4457, while it was recorded at 0.4751 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2190 for the last 200 days.

Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -845.22 and a Gross Margin at -8.53. Innovative Eyewear Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -861.16.

Return on Total Capital for LUCY is now -242.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -267.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.52. Additionally, LUCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY] managed to generate an average of -$631,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Innovative Eyewear Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.66 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innovative Eyewear Inc [LUCY]

The top three institutional holders of LUCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LUCY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LUCY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.