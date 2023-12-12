Market cap of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] reaches 1.54B – now what?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: HOLI] closed the trading session at $24.81 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.94, while the highest price level was $25.00. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Hollysys to be Acquired by Ascendent Capital Partners for US$26.50 in Cash Per Share.

Hollysys Board has unanimously approved Ascendent’s all cash offer at 42% premium to the unaffected price as of 23 August 2023.

Agreement marks culmination of formal sale process conducted by Special Committee of independent directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.00 percent and weekly performance of 8.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 487.07K shares, HOLI reached to a volume of 7632118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40.

HOLI stock trade performance evaluation

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, HOLI shares gained by 11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.99 for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.52, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for HOLI is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.98. Additionally, HOLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd go to 15.83%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]: Institutional Ownership

