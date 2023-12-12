Market Analysts see Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.09%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SiriusXM to Present at the 7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit and the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28th at 11:45 am ET and the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4th at 3:00 pm ET. A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock dropped by -18.51%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.66. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.27 billion, with 3.89 billion shares outstanding and 623.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.67M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 22141840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.54%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.