Market Analysts see Merck & Co Inc [MRK] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Merck & Co Inc [NYSE: MRK] gained 0.60% or 0.62 points to close at $104.37 with a heavy trading volume of 7428844 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Merck Animal Health Receives Positive CVMP Opinion for an Injectable Formulation of BRAVECTO® (Fluralaner) for Use in Dogs.

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) issued a positive opinion for BRAVECTO® (fluralaner) 150 mg/ml powder and solvent for suspension for injection for dogs. The CVMP recommends the product for approval for the treatment and persistent killing of fleas (Ctenocephalides felis and Ctenocephalides canis) and ticks (Rhipicephalus sanguineus, Ixodes ricinus, Ixodes hexagonus, and Dermacentor reticulatus) for 12 months. If the European Commission (EC) adopts the recommendation, this injectable formulation of BRAVECTO can be used by or under the supervision of a veterinarian and for administration to dogs and puppies six months of age and older.

“Since our initial launch of BRAVECTO nearly a decade ago, Merck Animal Health has been committed to bringing innovations to our customers that protect pets longer from flea and tick infestations and the associated health risks,” said Rick DeLuca, executive vice president and president, Merck Animal Health. “With today’s positive opinion of this injectable formulation of BRAVECTO, the first and only once-yearly injectable flea and tick medication, pet owners are one step closer to a new, convenient option to help ensure year-round comprehensive protection from fleas and ticks without the need for administering multiple doses of medication.”.

It opened the trading session at $104.85, the shares rose to $105.47 and dropped to $103.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRK points out that the company has recorded -5.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 7428844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co Inc [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $124.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Merck & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co Inc is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Merck & Co Inc [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.03, while it was recorded at 104.77 for the last single week of trading, and 108.25 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co Inc [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +70.57. Merck & Co Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.83.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 25.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co Inc [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co Inc [MRK] managed to generate an average of $210,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Merck & Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co Inc go to 10.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Merck & Co Inc [MRK]

The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.