Market Analysts see Copart, Inc. [CPRT] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] traded at a high on 12/11/23, posting a 3.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.01. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Copart Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2023.

For the three months ended October 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1,020.4 million, $464.0 million, and $332.5 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $127.0 million, or 14.2%; an increase in gross profit of $94.5 million, or 25.6%; and an increase in net income of $86.7 million, or 35.3%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.34 compared to $0.25 last year, an increase of 36.0%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6343775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Copart, Inc. stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for CPRT stock reached $47.06 billion, with 957.34 million shares outstanding and 870.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 6343775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $53.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.47.

How has CPRT stock performed recently?

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.81, while it was recorded at 48.11 for the last single week of trading, and 42.99 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart, Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.42 and a Gross Margin at +44.44. Copart, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.99.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $121,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.47 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Earnings analysis for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.