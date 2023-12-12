Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] fell -98.54% so far this year. What now?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM that HUB Wins €15 Million Project with a Prominent Swiss Aviation Vendor.

Management estimates the project to span over 3 years and potentially expand in scope and service revenues.

Over the last 12 months, HUBC stock dropped by -98.23%.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.66 million, with 88.79 million shares outstanding and 42.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.12M shares, HUBC stock reached a trading volume of 6802601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3962, while it was recorded at 0.2479 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

