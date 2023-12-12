HSBC Securities slashes price target on United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] – find out why.

United Micro Electronics ADR [NYSE: UMC] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.92 during the day while it closed the day at $7.90. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 1:45 AM that UMC Recognized for ESG Strength With DJSI World & Emerging Markets Index and MSCI-ESG AA Rating.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor wafer foundry, today announced its 16th consecutive year of being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and achieved the top ranking among its semiconductor foundry peers in the DJSI for multiple years, marking a significant benchmark for corporate sustainability performance. Meanwhile, UMC maintained its position as a constituent stock of the DJSI-Emerging Markets. UMC also achieved a remarkable AA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings. This demonstrates that UMC’s sustainable capabilities have garnered widespread recognition from the international community.

UMC Co-President and Chief Sustainability Officer, SC Chien, stated, “We are more than delighted to be ranked highly in two major international evaluations, which indicates that UMC has long been recognized for its efforts in sustainable development and is also at the forefront of the industry. Achieving worldwide recognition carries both prestige and obligation. UMC will continue to examine itself with higher ESG standards, take corporate sustainability as its management principle, provide innovative and stable semiconductor foundry services, and maintain resilience and momentum for growth, in order to create values for our customers and shareholders, while making substantial contributions to global economic development.”.

United Micro Electronics ADR stock has also gained 0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMC stock has inclined by 8.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.09% and gained 20.98% year-on date.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $19.75 billion, with 2.50 billion shares outstanding and 2.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 5981824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Micro Electronics ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Micro Electronics ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Micro Electronics ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Micro Electronics ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Micro Electronics ADR go to -6.70%.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.