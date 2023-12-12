HP Inc [HPQ] Revenue clocked in at $53.51 billion, up 13.03% YTD: What’s Next?

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] jumped around 0.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.37 at the close of the session, up 3.09%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results.

HP (NYSE: HPQ).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Fiscal 2023 GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) of $3.26, above the previously provided outlook of $2.95 to $3.07 per share.

HP Inc stock is now 13.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $30.56 and lowest of $29.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.90, which means current price is +20.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 14324969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for HP Inc [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.42, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.36 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. HP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 47.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.77. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.HP Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to 7.73%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc [HPQ]

The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.